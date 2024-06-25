Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

