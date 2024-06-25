Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $442,000. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBK opened at $248.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
