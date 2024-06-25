Sovryn (SOV) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $86,050.58 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 62,000,051.13440961 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.62962471 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $139,120.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

