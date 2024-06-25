Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) vs. B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Financial Comparison

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

B&G Foods has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods -5.42% 8.33% 1.91% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares B&G Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B&G Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

B&G Foods presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given B&G Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $2.03 billion 0.33 -$66.20 million ($1.44) -5.83 Sow Good $16.07 million 13.25 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -60.00

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B&G Foods. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&G Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sow Good beats B&G Foods on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

