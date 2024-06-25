Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 157,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 42,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOWG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.
Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.
