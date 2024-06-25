S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lowered by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.