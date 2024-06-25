SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $393.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.