SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,517 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,388,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after acquiring an additional 272,238 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,064,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,872,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,166 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 157,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,233. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

