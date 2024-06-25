Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

