SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

