Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 15th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

STWD stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.