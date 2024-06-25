State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in State Street were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $45,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of State Street by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after acquiring an additional 573,016 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 122.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

NYSE:STT opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

