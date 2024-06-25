Status Market Cap Hits $102.21 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Status has a market capitalization of $102.21 million and $12.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,265.65 or 0.99989713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00079218 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,484,711 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,484,711.0231113 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02688441 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $11,231,707.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

