Steph & Co. Has $45,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 127.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,787 shares of company stock valued at $154,295,433. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.63. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

