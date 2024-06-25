Steph & Co. Invests $177,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.3 %

FERG stock opened at $195.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $224.86.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

