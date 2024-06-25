Steph & Co. Invests $29,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $227,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $3,191.01 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,463.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,762.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

