Steph & Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

