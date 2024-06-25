Steph & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,332 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,741,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,219,330. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.