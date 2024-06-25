Steph & Co. Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $603.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

