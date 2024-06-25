Steph & Co. Sells 6,582 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 114,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 19,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.