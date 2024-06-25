Steph & Co. Sells 735 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Steph & Co. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

