Steph & Co. Takes $191,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

