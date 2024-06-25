Steph & Co. Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Freshworks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after buying an additional 1,285,713 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 64,957 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in Freshworks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,880 shares of company stock valued at $456,665. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.