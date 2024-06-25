Steph & Co. Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after buying an additional 1,285,713 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 64,957 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in Freshworks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,880 shares of company stock valued at $456,665. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $24.98.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
