Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Shares of MSFT opened at $447.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $452.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

