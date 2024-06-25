Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lucid Group Put Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 99,267 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 62,053 put options.
Lucid Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.37.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 631,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
