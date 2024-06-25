StockNews.com Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.23 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.