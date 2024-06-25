StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

