StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

