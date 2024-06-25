StockNews.com Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,650 shares of company stock worth $577,135 in the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

