Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 118,064 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,064 shares during the quarter. Principal Active High Yield ETF comprises 2.1% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC owned about 7.85% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $20.41.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

