Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 7,893 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

