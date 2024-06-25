Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Okta alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. City State Bank lifted its position in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Okta by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Okta

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.