Strategic Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C3.ai by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.