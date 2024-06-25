Strategic Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

