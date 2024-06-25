Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $429.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $437.20.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

