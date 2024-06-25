Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $1,004.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $955.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $900.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market cap of $396.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

