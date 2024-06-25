Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

