Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $195.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $200.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

