Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of NIO by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

