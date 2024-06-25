Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

