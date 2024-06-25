Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 46.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

View Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.