Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $623.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $444.19 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

