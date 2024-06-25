Strategic Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,236 shares of company stock worth $81,793,845. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 370.28, a PEG ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

