Strategic Planning Group LLC Purchases 3,691 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,704,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,704,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,759 shares of company stock worth $57,278,985. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.