Strategic Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

