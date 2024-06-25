Strategic Planning Group LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

