Strategic Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.0% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,798,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $317.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.