Strategic Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Express by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average of $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

