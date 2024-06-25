Strategic Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RTX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.