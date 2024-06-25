Strategic Planning Group LLC Sells 18,183 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 207,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 52,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 139,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 167,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

